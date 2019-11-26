Police Seek Man Accused of Touching Boy on the Street in Highland Park

Investigators are searching for a man accused of touching a 13-year-old boy after striking up a conversation with him on the street in Highland Park.

Los Angeles police issued a community alert Tuesday, seeking the public’s help finding the perpetrator in the Nov. 2 incident.

The man approached the teen as he was walking in the area of San Pascual Avenue and Hough Street around 6:30 p.m., officers said.

After starting a conversation with the child, he began rubbing the boy’s lower back with his hand, according to LAPD.

The man then left the area on foot.

Police describe him as a Latino man around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing roughly 170 pounds. He had gray, buzzed hair with some facial hair, possible a mustache.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Detective Jackman at 323-561-3328. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.