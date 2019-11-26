SoCal Winds Expected to Calm Tuesday After Gusts Reached 80 MPH in Some Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds are expected to weaken in Southern California Tuesday after strong gusts whipped the region, including Santa Barbara County, where a wind-driven fire is threatening homes.

A wind advisory for parts of Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, inland Orange County and the San Gorgonio Pass has expired as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

"Winds have settled down for the most part, but some gusty winds were still hanging on in the [mountains]," NWS tweeted just after 6 a.m.

Some mountain locations, including Montecito Hills, recorded 70 to 80 mph gusts between midnight and 6 a.m., according to NWS. On Monday evening, the following locations in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties saw gusts of at least 58 mph: Goleta, Santa Barbara, Lake Casitas, Lancaster, Palmdale, Pyramid Lake and Castaic Lake.

Earlier Monday, 100 mph wind gusts hit the Mammoth area.

Heavy rains will begin to move into Southern California Wednesday, posing concerns for Thanksgiving holiday travelers.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said while wet weather is on the way, conditions still present a high risk of wildfires in the city.

Despite #LARain☔️on the way... The #CaveFire near #SantaBarbara highlights regional risk as we remind you today's #Wildfire 🔥 Danger Rating for the City of #LosAngeles is still HIGH: https://t.co/WYtc7w1yU5 Please be careful with heat, sparks & flame! pic.twitter.com/X6COoA8rgy — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) November 26, 2019