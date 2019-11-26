× Teacher Arrested in Silver Lake Hit-and-Run Crash That Severely Injured Bicyclist

A 52-year-old Silver Lake woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hitting a bicyclist with her car then fleeing, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The Oct. 25 collision in the 3000 block of Berkeley Avenue in Silver Lake left the bicyclist suffering from severe injuries, police said. The person was last described as being in stable condition.

Detectives identified L.A. Unified School District teacher Molly Jane Hoene as the suspected driver and she was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a Palm Desert gated community, police said.

Hoene was charged with one count of felony hit-and-run with severe bodily injury, according to LAPD.

Surveillance video released by LAPD shows a blue Mini Cooper hitting the bicyclist head-on and quickly leaving the scene.

The caught-on-camera collision launched a search for the driver, with city officials offering a $25,000 reward for information.

A tip led detectives to the car involved, which was found at an auto body shop in Glendale on Oct. 30. The car was impounded and searched for forensic evidence, according to LAPD.

Hoene was found and arrested almost a month later.

The teacher is being held on $50,000 bail, according to police.

No further details were available.