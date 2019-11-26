Two Arleta Men Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing and Selling Narcotics in Ventura Co.

Two men were arrested after investigators found several pounds of narcotics inside an Arleta residence, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

In August, detectives received information that Gilberto Jimenez, 39, and Edward Rodriguez, 54, were allegedly selling meth and after a three-month-long investigation, it was found that the two men were working together to house and distribute the narcotics.

Investigators executed a search warrant and seized a total of 8 pounds of meth and one 1/2 pound of heroin inside Rodriguez’s home located on the 1300 block of Remington Street in Arleta. Both men were arrested outside of Rodriguez’s home on suspicion of possession of meth and heroin with an intent to sell, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Rodriguez was also taken on suspicion for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and also had an active $70,000 domestic violence arrest warrant out of Victorville.

Jail records indicate that Jimenez has bailed out of jail while Rodriguez is still being held on a $135,000 bail.

Jimenez is set to go before a judge on Dec. 12 and Rodriguez is set for Dec. 2.

34.249993 -118.431552