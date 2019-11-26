× Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of Teen Skateboarding in Monterey Park: Police

A 63-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a boy skateboarding in Monterey Park dead last week, police announced Tuesday.

Cristina Navarro of Montebello was taken into custody last Friday after detectives found her driving a white minivan matching the description of the vehicle that fatally struck 14-year-old Joshua Madrid, Monterey Park police said in a news release.

Navarro was subsequently booked on suspicion of hit-and-run driving and vehicular manslaughter, but she has since bailed out, officials said.

Madrid was riding his skateboard across Atlantic Boulevard when he was hit in the intersection with Newmark Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 18, according to investigators.

Paramedics took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the teen wasn’t using a crosswalk and entered the intersection on a red light before he was killed.

Madrid is survived by his parents, two sisters and a brother, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for his funeral. As of Tuesday night, the campaign had exceeded its $20,000 goal by more than $6,000.

Navarro is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 24.

The fatal collision, meanwhile, remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Monterey Park police at 626-307-1200.