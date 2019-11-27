× 2 People Sought in Deadly Attack of 60-Year-Old Woman Near Riverside Park

Homicide investigators sought the public’s help Wednesday identifying two people they said were seen near a park in Riverside where a 60-year-old woman was violently attacked in early November.

The victim, a local resident named Susan Wagner, succumbed to her injuries on Monday—nearly a month after officers found her at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the 11400 block of Orion Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officials had responded to the scene near Doty-Trust Park in the La Sierra neighborhood after receiving a call about a person down. They discovered Wagner semi-conscious and had her taken to the hospital, police said. The woman suffered multiple injuries consistent with a violent attack, Officer Ryan Railsback said.

According to detectives, Wagner was seen walking on Orion Street earlier that night between 7:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. She might have appeared disoriented or agitated, police said.

Video from the location showed two other people walking in the area at the same time, police said. Vehicles were passing by the site as well, officials added.

The Police Department asked anyone who might have seen the victim, the pair of pedestrians or the vehicles that were passing by to contact the agency. Tipsters can call Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or email her kbeler@riversideca.gov. They can also call Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or email him atillett@riversideca.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can send an email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the “submit a tip” feature on the Police Department’s app, with the reference number 190031802.

Authorities provided no further details about the case.