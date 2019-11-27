× Beach Water Use Advisory Issued Over Thanksgiving Weekend Due to Recent Rainfall

Due to the recent rainfall that Los Angeles County has gotten, an advisory for all beachgoers has been put out just before the holiday weekend.

Residents and visitors who plan to go to beaches during the weekend should avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters near discharging storm drains, creeks or rivers, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris and trash coming from streets and the mountains has the potential to contaminate ocean waters after significant rainfall. People who decide to enter the water near certain outlets could get sick.

The storm drains, creeks and rivers that unload into the oceans only make up a small part of beaches in Los Angeles County, the news release stated. So those who have planned beach trips are not being discouraged.

All other beach areas are exempted from this advisory, which will be in effect until Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m. However, if the rain continues to fall, this advisory may be extended.