× Car Ends Up in Water Channel After Single-Vehicle Crash in Fullerton: Police

Police briefly shut down West Malvern Avenue going eastbound at West Bastanchury Road after a single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a car that ended up in a water channel, Fullerton police said. There was only one occupant in the car at the time of the incident and she was not injured.

Officials tweeted out an advisory to commuters to avoid the area for the next two hours so firefighters could work to extract the car from the water channel.

Firefighters had to cut through a wired fence in order to get close enough to the car to rescue the driver.

Eastbound Malvern is closed at Bastanchury due to a traffic collision. Please avoid the area for the next two hours. As rain falls across the southland, remember to slow down and drive carefully. #SigAlert #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XutXxq1ys2 — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) November 28, 2019

The official cause of the accident is not confirmed but police speculate that speed may have been a factor.