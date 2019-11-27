Disneyland Adjusts Theme Park Hours for Wednesday, Thanksgiving Due to Rain

Disney theme parks will close one hour early on Wednesday and Thanksgiving due to a powerful storm forecast to bring significant rain to Southern California.

Disneyland’s hours for Wednesday and Thursday will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., the resort announced on Twitter. Disney California Adventure theme park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Grab your rain gear and join us for some fun!” the tweet read.

— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) November 27, 2019

Both parks were originally scheduled to stay open an hour longer.

Wednesday and Thursday are considered “peak days” in the theme park’s tiered pricing system, meaning tickets cost $149 — the most expensive amount for a single-day ticket.

Anaheim, where Disneyland Resort is located, is the second most popular travel destination for Thanksgiving weekend, according to AAA.

Knott’s Berry Farm announced on Twitter that its hours and attraction availability are also subject to change due to the stormy weather. The theme park is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood have not said whether the rain will affect their hours Wednesday or on Thanksgiving.

Widespread rain is expected in the Southland on Wednesday and Thursday, but impacts from the storm will linger through Friday, forecasters said.