Motorists Stranded for Hours on I-5 Amid Blizzard Conditions Near California-Oregon Border

Some drivers slowed or stranded by blizzard conditions spent 17 hours or more in their cars on Interstate 5 near the Oregon-California border.
Christina Williams of Portland, Oregon, and her 13-year-old son got stuck in the storm as they tried to drive to the San Francisco area for Thanksgiving.
Williams says she connected via Twitter with others stranded around her using weather-related hashtags, sharing information on conditions in other parts of the backup. She says “there were spin-outs everywhere” and abandoned trucks. Williams says she began to wonder if they would have to spend the night in their car.
She said it took them more than 17 hours to reach Redding, California, where they got a hotel room. That journey would usually take at least 10 hours less.