Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Simi Valley to explore EGYPT’S LOST CITIES, new at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

You can find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display discovered by underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio in 2000. Archaeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065