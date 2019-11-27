Father Pronounced Brain Dead After Being Hit by Tesla in Pico-Union; Police ID Person of Interest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father of four was pronounced brain dead after being struck by a Tesla in a hit-and-run collision in Pico-Union last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Emilio Perez, 34, was walking in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Lake Street at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 21 when he was struck by a vehicle and thrown about 50 feet across the roadway, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced brain dead.

The driver fled the scene and did not render aid, LAPD Detective Moses Castillo said.

After authorities released surveillance video of the collision, a tipster led officers to a damaged white Tesla left covered up in the 1800 block of South Saint Andrews Place.

Video showed a woman covering the Tesla up and then leaving in another car.

Investigators found that the abandoned Tesla was a rental, and tracked it to a business that helped police identify a 35-year-old Los Angeles woman as a person of interest in the case, Castillo said.

Police believe the woman may have been in the car, along with another woman from Northern California, and that the two were at a bar or restaurant somewhere in L.A. before the collision, according to the detective. Though witnesses initially reported seeing a man and woman in the car when it struck Perez, police said.

The family of Perez, who police said was homeless, found out about what happened days later while watching the news.

The detective said the victim's young son was with his mom at a laundromat when he heard his father's name and saw the video of the collision on the television.

“I can’t even begin to imagine that— the young child sees his dad on TV in the manner that you see it on that graphic video," Castillo said.

The family searched local hospitals until finding Perez.

“A homeless person is still a person. It doesn’t make him any less than anybody else," the victim's wife said at the news conference. “I want justice, not just for him, but for his four children."

The mother called the driver remorseless for leaving her husband on the ground after the collision.

Police and family members pleaded with the driver to come forward.

“He deserves justice and so does his family," Castillo said.

The detective said there have been 220 traffic fatalities in Los Angeles just during the 24 hours before Wednesday's news conference.

"Every time you get behind the wheel, you are getting behind a deadly weapon," the detective told drivers, urging them to drive safely.