Firefighters Attempt to Rescue Man From Swollen L.A. River in Atwater Village

Firefighters are attempting to rescue a man who is standing near brush in the Los Angeles River in the Atwater Village area.

The man is not moving downstream at the moment, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in an alert. He appeared to be standing on brush while the water moved swiftly downstream, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Rescuers were getting ready to use a swift water boat to get to the man.

The river is swollen as a powerful storm has hit Southern California ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

