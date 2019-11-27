× Glendale Unified Files Lawsuit Against Juul, Joining LAUSD

The Glendale Unified School District filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Juul Labs, joining the Los Angeles Unified School District and government officials in filing litigation against the electronic-cigarette manufacturer.

The Los Angeles school district filed its lawsuit on Oct. 30, while California and Los Angeles County officials announced a suit against Juul on Nov. 18.

Glendale Unified’s suit claims Juul created “an epidemic of youth vaping that impedes student learning and puts the health and safety of Glendale Unified students at risk,” according to a statement released by the school district.

Glendale Unified Supt. Vivian Ekchian said protecting student safety and well-being is the district’s top priority.

