× Police ID Last 2 of 3 Young Men Killed in Irvine Crash; Lone Survivor Remains in Critical Condition

The remaining two victims who died in a single-car collision that killed three young men last week were identified by police Wednesday as 21-year-old Jaehyeong Park and 20-year-old Kiwook Seok, both from Irvine.

Park was driving the car at the time of the crash, and Seok was a passenger in the vehicle along with 18-year-old Yoseop Jeon, who Irvine police identified Monday as the third person killed.

The fourth and only surviving passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

The collision happened last Friday, Nov. 22, after a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a tree on Harvard Avenue near University Drive, the department said. Police and the Orangey County Fire Authority responded to the crash around 1:45 a.m. and found the car wrapped around a tree and smoldering.

Investigators are looking into speed as a possible factor in the crash, which occurred not far from the UC Irvine campus.

Before the victims were identified, a university representative said it was not yet clear if they were students. The college had not provided updated information as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact Detective Chris Ostrowski at 949-724-7047 or costrowski@cityofirvine.org.