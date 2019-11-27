LAPD Seeks Info on Possible Kidnapping After Screams Heard on Chilling Doorbell Video in Leimert Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Wednesday asked for information on a possible kidnapping after a doorbell camera captured a woman screaming for help as a car drove through a Leimert Park neighborhood earlier this month.

The chilling Ring video caught the screams echoing through the 3800 block of Third Avenue around 11 p.m. Nov. 12, about the same time officers responded to a report of a kidnapping on the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Her screams brought residents out of their homes as they watched a white car speed toward 39th Street with its rear hatch open, police said.

The kidnapping can't be seen in the video, but the woman is heard pleading, “Help me, somebody help me,” as a sedan drives through the neighborhood.

A man's voice, possibly the driver's, is also heard shouting, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” according to LAPD.

The car was determined to be a 2003-2008 four-door Toyota Matrix with black rims, police said. Witnesses initially thought the car might be a Toyota Prius.

"Detectives are hoping that by providing the public with an updated photo of the vehicle, that it may generate additional leads to investigate," the department said in a news release.

Police described the possible victim as a black woman or girl with dark, braided hair. They say she was in the front passenger seat.

The driver was described only as a black man.

Officers are expected to provide new photos and an update on the case at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact detectives with LAPD's Southwest Division at 213-485-6570, or call 877-527-3247 on weekends and after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via lacrimestoppers.org or 800-222-8477.