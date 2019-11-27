Light Snow Begins to Fall Through Grapevine From Frazier Park to Gorman: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light snow has started to fall through the Grapevine from Frazier Park to Gorman, the California Highway Patrol said early Wednesday.

The snow is not sticking, but officials planned to pace the area, the CHP's incident log said just before 4 a.m. The surrounding areas were also starting to get some rain, according to the agency.

Caltrans advised motorists on State Route 33 to use chains from mile marker 48.5 to 38.93, CHP said.

The CHP had warned that the 5 Freeway could close through the Grapevine Wednesday due to snow. The agency provided a map of alternative routes and urged drivers to check its Fort Tejon Twitter account for updates.

POTENTIAL INTERSTATE 5 GRAPEVINE DETOURS Please share this map of alternate routes of travel if the #Grapevine closes due to snow. We are expecting snow on the Grapevine starting this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Zz5p5U8jE8 — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) November 26, 2019

Forecasters expect heavy snow in the area, which is under a winter storm warning through 4 a.m. Friday. The warning applies to the Tejon Pass over the Grapevine, the Tehachapi Pass, Lake Isabella and southern Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service said snow will likely trigger road closures.

"Travel will be extremely treacherous or nearly impossible," NWS said.

CHP was reporting snow on the I-5 Corridor along the Tejon Summit (4,160 ft) near Lebec . Travel across the I-5 Corridor will be hazardous at times over the next few days. Hwy 14 through Soledad Pass will be affected at times as well. #cawx #CAstorm #LArain Photo @RICKatFOX pic.twitter.com/rhBQUXj4Fe — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2019