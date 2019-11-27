Major Storm Moves Into SoCal, Threatens to Disrupt Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

A major storm swept into Southern California on Wednesday, bringing rain to most of the region and some snow at higher elevations as many prepared to leave town for Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in Los Angeles County as heavier rain began to pound the area on Wednesday morning.

Rainfall rates of a quarter-inch to a half-inch per hour are expected, with possible impacts including flooding on local roads, and mud and debris flows in recent burn area, according to the weather service.

Flood Advisory issued for #LosAngeles county until 915 AM. Rainfall rates 0.25-0.50 inches per hour can be expected with ponding of water on local roadways. Could be minor mud//debris flows in and around recent burn areas. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/ykU4D2Shmy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2019

The advisory is scheduled to last until 9:15 a.m.

In the Malibu area, heavy showers are affecting burn-scarred hillsides from last year’s Woolsey Fire, NWS tweeted, warning of possible mudslides and falling rocks along the Pacific Coast Highway.

The “big winter storm” will likely linger through Friday, but the bulk of the rain will fall Wednesday through Thanksgiving night, according to NWS meteorologist Dan Gregoria.

Widespread rain is expected Wednesday, with most areas of Southern California receiving 1 to 3 inches, he said. Desert areas will get less, about a half-inch to an inch.

The storm is predicted to bring significant snowfall to mountain areas — about 1 to 2 feet above elevations of 5,500 feet, Gregoria said.

By Friday, snow levels will drop 3,000 feet, although little accumulation is anticipated.

The weather service warned of hazardous driving conditions, particularly in mountain areas where snow is forecast. Those traveling to the mountains should bring chains, Caltrans advised.

Snow has already started falling in the Grapevine area of the 5 Freeway, which could be shut down if conditions become unsafe, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Be prepared for the worst. It’s going to be a heavy travel day over the Grapevine,” CHP Officer Rich Anthes said.

Snow is expected in most mountain passes, including the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass, according to Gregoria.

In addition to possible road closures, forecasters warned the storm could result in significant flight delays on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“It’s going to impact travel during the peak holiday period here this Thanksgiving,” Gregoria said.