Man Arrested After Allegedly Groping Woman in a Corona Target Parking Lot Believed to be a Repeat Offender, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at a Target in Corona and is also believed to be a repeat offender, police announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Matthew Strazicich, 25, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at his home on the 3500 block of Banbury Drive in Riverside at 8:45 a.m.

Strazicich is accused of groping a woman while she put groceries into her car at a Target located at 2615 Tuscany St. on the afternoon of Nov. 24. Corona police responded to the parking lot where the victim told police that a man had came up from behind her and groped her before fleeing in a possibly silver Ford Expedition with the license number 4YNK070, the release stated.

The man was described as being white, heavyset, in his 20s and had long, curly red hair. Police released a surveillance video screen shot of the alleged groper and quickly identified him as Strazicich.

Police also believe Strazicich is responsible for another groping that happened at that same Target on Oct. 28.

If you believe you were a victim and recognize Strazicich, contact Senior Detective Gail Gottfried at 951-279-3623.

He is expected to be booked into the Riverside County Jail on suspicion for two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault.

33.904443 -117.460851