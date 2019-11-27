× Man Killed, 2 Women Wounded in Shooting Outside Party in San Pedro

A 21-year-old man died and two women suffered wounds when gunfire erupted outside a party in San Pedro late Tuesday, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1900 block of South Meyler Street, just south of 19th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

“The victim had just left a party and was on the east sidewalk when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds in the victim’s direction, striking him and causing him to fall to the ground,” according to the statement.

Two women nearby were also struck by bullets, official said. Both were taken to a hospital with wounds not considered to be life-threatening.

Paramedics took the badly severely wounded man to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

“The suspect’s vehicle was not seen and the detectives do not have any leads as to the suspect(s) identity,” the police statement said.

Officials withheld the name of the man killed in the shooting pending notification of family members by coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.