SlickDeals Reveals the Hottest Tech Deals for Black Friday 2019

An Apple Watch for $129? How about a 4K TV for just $200? Check out these hot tech deals for Black Friday!

Slickdeals is one of the biggest and best crowdsourced deals websites on the internet. We talked to CEO Josh Meyers to find out what their users are identifying as some of the hottest tech deals going for Black Friday 2019!

Deals Mentioned:

PlayStation 4 Bundle

Apple Watch $129

Samsung Note 10 $670

Nest Doorbell $150

58 inch 4K TV $200

Zelda Game $30

Slickdeals Chrome Extension

