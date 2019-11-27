Talking Rehab With Jason Wahler | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:24 AM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23AM, November 27, 2019

Keepin It Friel this week is reality TV star Jason Wahler, from MTV’s The Hills, Laguna Beach and Dr. Drew’s Celebrity Rehab. Jason has been to more than a dozen rehabs and even attempted suicide. He’s been honest about his past relapses and is now coming up on a year sober. In this episode, Jason discusses recovery, and brings on a special guest to discuss tips and rehab options.

