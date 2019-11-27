Talking Rehab With Jason Wahler | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin It Friel this week is reality TV star Jason Wahler, from MTV’s The Hills, Laguna Beach and Dr. Drew’s Celebrity Rehab. Jason has been to more than a dozen rehabs and even attempted suicide. He’s been honest about his past relapses and is now coming up on a year sober. In this episode, Jason discusses recovery, and brings on a special guest to discuss tips and rehab options.

