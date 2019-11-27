Teen Collects Teddy Bears for Hospitalized Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past three years, Caden Henderson has made it a tradition to collect as many teddy bears as he can in order to brighten the holidays for young patients at Loma Linda University Children's Health.

The 14-year-old got the idea after spending a few days in the hospital. He said he decided to do something to help comfort other kids who have to spend much longer stints receiving medical care.

His goal is to collect and distribute 1,000 bears this year. He's teamed up with Redlands-based Star Tulip Stuffies and Gifts to help make it happen.

