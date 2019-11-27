‘The Party Has to Stick Behind the President,’ Says George Papadopoulos, Who’s Running for Katie Hill’s Congressional Seat

George Papadopoulos, the former foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who was convicted of a felony for lying to the FBI in the Mueller investigation, spoke to Glen Walker Wednesday. He sought to differentiate himself from other Republicans running for the 25th District congressional seat that Democrat Katie Hill resigned earlier this month.

Papadopoulos also talked about a New York Times exclusive on the upcoming Justice Department inspector general’s report on the early efforts in the investigation into Russian meddling in the election. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 27, 2019.