Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA 5 and KTLA.COM is the home of the Rose Parade presented by Honda. Watch on KTLA 5 and live streaming on KTLA.COM starting at 6 a.m. on New Year's Day. And don't miss our special Band Cam, with more coverage of marching bands, live streaming on the KTLA 5 Facebook page.

The Rose Parade is a celebration unlike any other, with a floats of a million colors lighting up the morning, amazing bands from around the world, and performers that will delight your imagination. This is Southern California's favorite way to celebrate the New Year.

It's the New Year tradition the whole world tunes in to see: The Rose Parade presented by Honda on KTLA 5 and KTLA.COM.