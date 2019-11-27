The Truth Behind America’s First Thanksgiving with Professor Camilla Townsend

Camilla Townsend is a Distinguished Professor of History at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. She is an expert on Native American history. During this special Thanksgiving Day edition of Frank Buckley Interviews, Professor Townsend discusses America’s first Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621.

Professor Townsend explains why the religious separatists (who we refer to as pilgrims) who had arrived in America from England in 1620, decided to hold a celebration feast. She reveals what was on the menu, who was invited, and how Native Americans participated. Professor Townsend also explains the relationship between the pilgrims and Native Americans and how it changed over time.