Van Nuys Teen with Rare Cancer to Begin Clinical Trial in Boston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skye Torres of Van Nuys was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer last summer, just before the 14-year-old was set to start her freshman year of high school.

Weeks of chemotherapy and other treatments have not stopped the disease. But Torres and her family are now looking to an experimental pediatric clinical trial in Boston for hope.

But first she has to get there, and her fragile medical condition won't allow for commercial air travel.

To that end, friends and loved ones have rallied around Skye to raise the money needed she she can take part in the clinical trial on the East Coast.

A fund established online to help with the costs of treatment had raised more than $112,000 Wednesday.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 27, 2019.