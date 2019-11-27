Victim Killed in West Covina Shooting Identified as Covina Man

The 900 block of West Service Avenue in West Covina, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man found shot to death in in a residential neighborhood in West Covina earlier this week has been identified as a 26-year-old Covina resident, coroner’s officials said.

Jonathan Echevarria was discovered about 6:30 a.m. Monday, lying wounded in the 900 block of West Service Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Investigator Rudy Molano.

An autopsy determined Echevarria died from “gunshot wounds to the head,” coroner’s records show. The death was ruled a homicide.

A passer-by first notified authorities after seeing the victim “down,” the West Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

Police found Echevarria  suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8557, or the department’s recorded tip line at 626-939-8688. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

