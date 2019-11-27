Video: Machete-Wielding Robbers Sought in Robbery at Yorba Linda Convenience Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives are on the lookout for three men who brandished a machete and a knife while holding up a 7-Eleven store in Yorba Linda early Wednesday.

The crime took place about 1:45 a.m. at the convenience store, 17456 Imperial Highway, just west of Valley View Avenue, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department officials.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as three masked men entered the store. One brandished a machete and used it to threaten the clerk, while another was armed with a knife, officials said. The robbers brought a black bag, which they stuffed with stolen cash before running off.

Sheriff's officials described two of the robbers as white or Latino men in their 20s.

One wore a black mask, hooded sweatshirt with a picture of praying hands and the word "sinner" written on the back. He also wore tan pants and purple shoes. The other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a red mask.

The third robber was described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a Louis Vuitton belt buckle and black shoes.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators at 714-647-7000. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

