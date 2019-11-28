× All Roads to Big Bear Closed Due to Heavy Snowfall

All roads to Big Bear were closed down due to heavy snowfall as a storm swept through Southern California Thursday, authorities said.

Drivers were cut off from the small mountain city when Highway 330 and sections of Route 18 were all closed by 2:15 p.m.

Route 18 was shut down near Lucerne Valley and from Snow Valley to Big Bear, Caltrans said.

Local law enforcement received several calls from stranded motorists, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Capt. Mitch Dattilo said.

Some have left their vehicles blocking the paths of snow plows.

Dattilo asked drivers to remain in their vehicles if they have called for help.

It’s unknown when roads will reopen.

Authorities urged motorists to drive carefully as thick snow blanketed roadways and piled on vehicles.

A flash flood watch is in place for San Bernardino County through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters expected between 6 to 12 inches of snow at elevations above 4,000 feet.

Big Bear Mountain Resort officials recommended drivers use chains on their tires as the snowy conditions made the roadways slippery.

All roads to Big Bear now closed. Routes 18 from Snow Valley to Big Bear closed. 18 from Lucerne closed. 330 now closed. Avoid travel. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 28, 2019

Currently all roads in and out of Big Bear are closed due to heavy snowfall. At this point there is no estimated time to reopen any of the highways. Please drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/q3DFScTSFO — Capt. Mitch Dattilo (@SBCSDmdattilo) November 28, 2019