Chef Jamie Gwen Thanksgiving Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Air Fried Rosemary Turkey Breast

For back-to-school turkey sandwiches, a scrumptious weeknight meal or upcoming family feasts, air frying a turkey breast results in crispy, golden skin and tender, juicy meat. A buttermilk brine will add tenderness and fresh herbs impart rich, delicious flavor. Be sure to buy a turkey breast that fits in your air fryer and adjust the cooking time accordingly.

Ingredients:

- One 2-pound bone-in, skin-on turkey breast

- 2 cups buttermilk

- 2 teaspoons freshly minced rosemary

- 1 teaspoon freshly minced sage

- 1 teaspoon freshly minced parsley

- 1 garlic clove, minced

- 1 tablespoon Extra-virgin olive oil

- Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1. Place the turkey breast in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the buttermilk. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon ground pepper and seal the bag. Shake to coat well, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

2. Remove the turkey breast from the buttermilk and pat dry using paper towels. In a small mixing bowl, combine the rosemary, sage, parsley, garlic and olive oil. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of ground pepper and mix to combine. Rub the herb mixture onto the top of the turkey breast and place it in the air fryer basket.

3. Air fry at 330ºF for 25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. The internal temperature of the turkey breast should reach 165ºF when fully cooked.

4. Transfer the turkey breast to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Serves 4

Biscuit Wreath Dip

Beautiful to serve as an appetizer at your holiday party and easy enough to eat at a football gathering!

Ingredients:

- 1 can refrigerated biscuits

- Extra-virgin olive oil

- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

- 1 cup ricotta cheese

- 3/4 cup frozen spinach – thawed, squeezed dry and roughly chopped

- 1/4 cup mayonnaise

- 2 teaspoons garlic powder

- Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut each biscuit in half and roll each piece into a ball. Arrange the balls in a ring around the rim of a 10-inch ovenproof skillet. Brush the biscuits with olive oil and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon Parmesan.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, Parmesan, mayonnaise, garlic powder, salt and pepper and mix until well combined.

3. Spoon the dip into the center of the skillet. Bake until bubbly and golden, about 25 minutes. Serve hot.

Serves 8

3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup

This is the easiest butternut squash soup you will ever make; a creamy, beautifully rich soup…in just THREE ingredients!

Ingredients:

- 2 pounds cubed butternut squash

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- One 14-ounce can coconut milk

- 2 cups chicken broth

- Salt & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, toss the squash cubes with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread the squash cubes in a shallow baking pan that fits in your air fryer (you might have to do this in two batches) and Air Fry at 380ºF for 10 minutes. Toss the squash cubes and Air Fry at 380ºF for 10 minutes more.

2. Combine the roasted squash, coconut milk and chicken broth in a soup pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and use a blender to process until smooth.

Makes about 4 cups of Soup

Chef’s Tip

Add extra flavor, if you like…a pinch of cayenne, pumpkin pie spice, fresh nutmeg, etc.

The Perfect Day-After Sandwich

For sandwich lovers all across the country, the ritual of the transformation of holiday leftovers into a very serious sandwich is a celebration in and of itself! Our favorite part about Thanksgiving (and Christmas dinner) is the leftovers the next day! Our hands down favorite leftover sandwich is warm turkey with stuffing, brie cheese and a spoonful of Spiced Cranberry Sauce on Raisin Walnut Country Bread.

Chef’s Note: Sandwich must be eaten standing over the kitchen counter and chased with a slice of pie!

Ingredients:

- 4 slices sourdough or rustic bread of choice, toasted

- Shmear of mayonnaise

- 8 tablespoons cranberry sauce

- 6 slices freshly roasted turkey, warmed

- 1/2 cup leftover stuffing, warmed

- 4 slices triple cream Brie cheese

- 4 tablespoons leftover gravy, hot

Directions:

1 . To assemble the sandwiches, lay the toasted bread slices on a work surface.

2. Spread each slice of bread with mayonnaise, then top with 2 tablespoons of Cranberry Sauce.

3. Top with the sliced turkey, then pile half of the Stuffing on top of each sandwich. Top the stuffing with the slices of Brie cheese and finish with warm gravy.

4. Top with the remaining slice of toast, Cranberry Sauce side down, and enjoy!

Makes 2 Sandwiches

Pumpkin Affogatos With Sea Salt Caramel

Ingredients:

- 2 pints pumpkin gelato

- 2 cups cold brew coffee

- 12 ounces prepared caramel sauce

- 1 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

1. Place a large scoop of pumpkin gelato into serving glasses.

2. Pour 1/4 cup of cold brew coffee into each glass.

3. Warm the caramel sauce until pourable and stir in the sea salt.

4. Drizzle the Sea Salt Caramel over the Affogatos and serve.

Serves 8

Pure Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Warm with holiday spices and full of pumpkin goodness, this bread pudding will be your go-to autumn dessert. Chef Gwen loves the contrast of the sourdough bread to the sweet pumpkin; it’s a delicious pairing.

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

- 3/4 cup pure pumpkin puree

- 2/3 cup granulated sugar

- 2 large eggs + 2 egg yolks

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

- 8 cups brioche or challah bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cream, pumpkin, sugar, eggs, egg yolk, salt and pumpkin pie spice.

3. In a separate bowl, toss the bread cubes with the melted butter. Add the cream mixture and toss to coat well. Let the bread soak for 10 minutes, tossing once.

4. Transfer the mixture to an 8-inch square baking pan. Let the bread soak for 10 minutes. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes.

5. Remove the foil and bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until the custard is set and the bread pudding is golden.

Serves 6

Flat (And Fabulous!) Apple Pie

Often referred to as a Crostata, this free-form apple pie is far easier to make than a traditional fluted pie!

Ingredients:

- Homemade or store bought pie crust

- All-purpose flour

- 3 Honeycrisp apples, unpeeled and sliced thinly

- 3 tablespoons salted butter, melted

- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

- 1/4 cup granulated sugar

- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

- Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla paste or pure vanilla extract

- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375ºF.

2 .Flour a rolling pin and roll the pie dough into an 11-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Transfer the circle to a baking sheet.

3. Place the apple slices in a mixing bowl and add the brown sugar, white sugar, flour, lemon juice, vanilla and cinnamon. Toss well to coat.

4. Pile the apple mixture in the center of the circle of dough. Fold over the edges of the pie dough so that it covers 2-inches of the apple mixture.

5. Refrigerate the pie for 10 minutes before baking.

6. Bake until the filling is golden and bubbly, about 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool slightly, cut into wedges and serve with ice cream.

Serves 8