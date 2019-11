A giant hole has opened up on the 10 Freeway going eastbound at Sixth Street in Redlands due to a collapsed drain, the California Department of Transportation District 8 tweeted out on Thursday.

Two of four lanes will be closed for the time being however, commuters should expect a full closure if the road continues to erode, Caltrans tweeted.

An emergency contract is in place for repairs.

