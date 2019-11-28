× Customers Warned About Unsafe Products Sold by T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods After Being Recalled

Authorities are warning buyers about dangerous infant sleepers and other items that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods continued to sell after they were recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The 19 items had been recalled between 2014 and 2019, and include Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers that were found to be responsible for at least 30 infant deaths, authorities said Tuesday in a news release.

The commission said about 1,200 units of recalled products were sold to consumers across the country.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact the recalling firms to receive the remedy listed in the recall, which is either a refund, replacement or repair,” authorities said.

The items also include portable speakers that can leak hydrogen gas and burst, chairs that can break, children’s cardigans with buttons that pose a choking hazard, beer mugs that break when heated and hover boards that can overheat, catch fire and explode.

Several different models of baby sleepers were also included, and all were deemed unsafe following reports of infants dying after rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, according to the news release.

A complete list of recalled items can be found here, as well as information on returning them.