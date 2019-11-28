Thanksgiving Travel: Heavy Snow Closes Grapevine in Both Directions

Heavy snow falling in the Tejon Pass has prompted officials to close the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area Thursday morning.

The northbound side of the freeway is closed to Thanksgiving Day travelers at about Lake Hughes Road. Southbound drivers are being stopped near Grapevine Road.

Vehicles already on the pass are being escorted through the area, the California Highway Patrol tweeted.

GRAPEVINE: Interstate 5 over the Grapevine pass is now CLOSED, per CHP, due to heavy snowfall. Priority will be to assist vehicles already on the pass to the other side, followed by clearing the roadway for continued use as soon as possible. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/GpmZflVndE — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 28, 2019

Snowplows will be working to remove snow from the roadway so driving may resume as soon as possible, according to the tweet.

No estimate was given on when to expect the freeway to reopen.

Snow levels were expected to drop as low as 2,500 feet in some areas Thursday morning.

Most mountain areas will receive about 6 to 12 inches of snow through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The San Gabriel Mountains could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Meanwhile, the Grapevine is expected to get dumped with about 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Transportation officials urged those traveling to the mountains to check chain requirements on quickmap.dot.ca.gov.