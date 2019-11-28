× Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Rattles Ridgecrest

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon at 4:49 p.m. Pacific time three miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 30 miles from California City, 61 miles from Tehachapi, 61 miles from Barstow and 63 miles from Rosamond.

In the past 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

