Old World Italian Food With A New Flair At Osteria Bigoli | California Cooking

This week on California Cooking, Jessica visits a quaint neighborhood restaurant in Santa Monica called Osteria Bigoli. Osteria Bigoli is all about old world Italian food with a new flair. The chef at the helm of the kitchen is Claudio Marchesen.

Chef Claudio has the most charming personality and his pasta-making skills are top notch. Chef Claudio and General Manager Mark Arreola have been working side by side for decades, and share their stories about the LA food scene through the years.

Osteria Bigoli

Osteria Bigoli on social media: Instagram | Facebook

