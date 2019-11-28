× Palmdale Sees Rare Amount of Snow on Thanksgiving Day: NWS

A wintry storm brought Palmdale 3 to 5 inches of snow during the Thanksgiving holiday, an amount forecasters say they haven’t seen in the area since 2011.

The Antelope Valley city gets some snowfall every three years or so, but the amount of snow this time around is unusually high, NWS meteorologist Joe Sirard told KTLA.

Snow is falling in areas at elevations as low as 2,500 to 3,000 feet, Sirard added. Similar conditions are expected to continue through Friday, when the current winter storm remains in effect through 4 a.m.

Motorists traveling for the holiday should take precautions, Sirard said.

The Weather Service recorded the following two-day snowfall totals in surrounding areas:

Frazier Park (5,000 feet): 2 feet

Juniper Hills (4,300 feet): 6 to 8 inches

Pearblossom (3,150 feet): 7 inches

Leona Valley (3,200 feet): 6 inches

Lancaster (2,400 feet): 4 to 5 inches

Mountain High (7,000 feet): 12 to 14 inches

Lockwood Valley (5,500 feet): 6 to 12 inches

Another viewer, Joe Gruca, took this video in Palmdale Thanksgiving morning pic.twitter.com/v8je1myGTl — KTLA (@KTLA) November 28, 2019

Pshhh it's all about Lancaster pic.twitter.com/ivo2xdil7M — tojolimi (@tojolimi) November 28, 2019

Rancho vista golf course !! pic.twitter.com/fQmRPVYnQI — natalia ✨ (@nataliajac_) November 28, 2019