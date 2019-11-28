Palmdale Sees Rare Amount of Snow on Thanksgiving Day: NWS

Snow is seen in Palmdale on Nov. 28, 2019. (Credit: Thomy Perez)

A wintry storm brought Palmdale 3 to 5 inches of snow during the Thanksgiving holiday, an amount forecasters say they haven’t seen in the area since  2011.

The Antelope Valley city gets some snowfall every three years or so, but the amount of snow this time around is unusually high, NWS meteorologist Joe Sirard told KTLA.

Snow is falling in areas at elevations as low as 2,500 to 3,000 feet, Sirard added. Similar conditions are expected to continue through Friday, when the current winter storm remains in effect through 4 a.m.

Motorists traveling for the holiday should take precautions, Sirard said.

The Weather Service recorded the following two-day snowfall totals in surrounding areas:

  • Frazier Park (5,000 feet): 2 feet
  • Juniper Hills (4,300 feet): 6 to 8 inches
  • Pearblossom (3,150 feet): 7 inches
  • Leona Valley (3,200 feet): 6 inches
  • Lancaster (2,400 feet): 4 to 5 inches
  • Mountain High (7,000 feet): 12 to 14 inches
  • Lockwood Valley (5,500 feet): 6 to 12 inches

Snow is seen in Palmdale on Nov. 28, 2019. (Credit: Kenisha Smith)

