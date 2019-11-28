× Raw Sewage Spill in Laguna Beach Shuts Down Several Beaches Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Several beaches in Orange County were shut down Thursday due to a raw sewage spill in Laguna Beach, according to county officials.

All ocean and bay water areas from Pelican Point at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach to the Poche Beach interface in Dana Point/San Clemente are closed, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.

The spill was first reported to the agency on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. The South Orange County Wastewater Authority, along with the city of Laguna Beach, reported the spill after a main broke at the Ben Brown Golf Course in Laguna Beach.

All closures will remain in effect until results of a follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards, the HCA stated in a written news release.

Updates on the closures will be posted to www.ocbeachinfo.com and on social media, using the hashtag #OCBeachInfo.

Anyone who smells an odor in the affected areas can file a complaint at 1-800-288-7664.