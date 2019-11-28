× Stretch of Southbound 15 Freeway Closed in Cajon Pass Amid Winter Storm

Authorities say an accident forced the closure of a stretch of the southbound 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass, jamming traffic for miles Thursday night.

The roadway was closed at Oak Hill Road at about 8 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Authorities advised drivers to avoid the Cajon Pass as major traffic delays are expected.

State Route 138 was also closed west of 15 freeway near Beekley Road due to heavy snowfall in the area.

It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen.

No further details were available.

I-15 SB @ Oak Hill blocked due to accident. Expect lengthy delays for unknown duration. Avoid travel in Cajon Pass. #caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/Fr22JH0Zif — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019