The Great Cranberry Sauce Showdown Between Mark Kriski and Frank Buckley

Jessica hosted Friendsgiving for her KTLA family, many of whom saw her new house for the first time.

As guests arrived, they each detailed what they brought to the gathering.

Mark Kriski and Frank Buckley also had a cranberry sauce showdown.

While Mark’s was fresh out of an Ocean Spray can, Frank went the fresh fruit route.

“It looks fancier than maybe some people’s cranberry sauce,” Frank said about his dish, which is his wife's recipe.

As the competition was getting heated, the two exchanged disses.

"These are what cranberries look like, and this is what something in a can looks like," Frank said.

Mark quipped that Frank’s sauce won’t last very long, but Frank had a comeback ready.

“Yours will last until the nuclear annihilation comes,” he said.

Mark added a garnish to try and make it more visually appealing. Did it work?

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 49.

Mark's Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

1 can of jellied Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce

Instructions

Open can. Serve!

Frank's Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup of orange juice

1 cup of sugar

1 bag fresh cranberries

Instructions