Watches, Warnings in Place as SoCal Braces for Full Day of Thanksgiving Rain

Weather watches and advisories are in place with rain and snow expected to continue falling on Southern California throughout Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

The morning started out bad and got worse for drivers on the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine Thursday morning. Snow flurries prompted officials to close the roadway in both directions through the Tejon Pass.

Caltrans has given no estimate on when the freeway would reopen.

The cold and unstable storm may bring thunderstorms to the Southland later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy downpours, hail, and even isolated waterspouts over the ocean.

Officials are concerned about the potential for mud and debris slides in recent burn areas.

Flood Advisories in effect for #Ventua and #LosAngeles counties. Rainfall rates 0.20"-0.40"/hour with local rates 0.50"/hour. Local flooding of roadways and low lying areas likely. Minor mud/debris flows possible near recent burn areas. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/biR03KiFQg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 28, 2019

Rainfall totals are expected to reach between 1.5 and 2.5 inches for most areas. Some foothill locations could see up to 4 inches of rain, according to the Weather Service.

A flood advisory has been issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 9:15 a.m.

Flash flood watches are in place for San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties through 10 p.m. Thursday night.

In local mountains, forecasters are calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow above 4,000 feet. Some areas of the San Gabriel Mountains could see up to 2 feet of snow.

Dry weather and mostly sunny skies are expected to return to the area on Friday.

Snow conditions on SR 138 west of I-15. You will need chains when it reopens. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/638w3jHKtf — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 28, 2019