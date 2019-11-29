15 Freeway Reopens Through Cajon Pass After Winter Snow Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass reopened Friday morning following hourslong closures in both directions that began amid heavy snowfall on Thanksgiving.

The southbound stretch of the freeway was closed at Oak Hill Road after a traffic collision about 8 p.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes had already been shut down due to the weather conditions.

Snowplows working overnight managed to clean up the freeway enough for travel to resume Friday morning.

The freeway reopening was confirmed in a tweet by Caltrans about 5:30 a.m.

I-15 is open in both directions in Cajon Pass. SR 138 & 2 remain closed. Crews are working on getting 138 open sometime this morning and then will be plowing SR 2 after that. Stay tuned. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/HZxrxgaW5e — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019

A portion of the 138 Freeway remained closed but was expected to reopen sometime Friday morning.

Crews would then work on reopening the 2 Freeway, according to Caltrans.

At this point everyone should know that if you are going to ANY mountain area today you will need chains. NO exceptions. — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2019