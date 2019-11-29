15 Freeway Reopens Through Cajon Pass After Winter Snow Storm

The 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass reopened Friday morning following hourslong closures in both directions that began amid heavy snowfall on Thanksgiving.
The southbound stretch of the freeway was closed at Oak Hill Road after a traffic collision about 8 p.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes had already been shut down due to the weather conditions.
Snowplows working overnight managed to clean up the freeway enough for travel to resume Friday morning.
The freeway reopening was confirmed in a tweet by Caltrans about 5:30 a.m.
A portion of the 138 Freeway remained closed but was expected to reopen sometime Friday morning.
Crews would then work on reopening the 2 Freeway, according to Caltrans.
34.311700 -117.475000