BREAKING: Man Detained After Several People Stabbed Near London Bridge

5 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Bay Area Target on Thanksgiving Night

Posted 8:03 AM, November 29, 2019, by
The Fremont Hub Target store is seen in a Google Maps photo.

The Fremont Hub Target store is seen in a Google Maps photo.

Police say officers arrested five teenagers Thanksgiving night on suspicion of robbing a San Francisco Bay Area Target and firing shot at security guards before fleeing in a car.

The Fremont Police Department says in a statement Friday that officers responded late Thursday to the store at a Fremont shopping mall after several reports of shots fired.

It says the teens ranging in age from 17 to 19 stole video games and other items and that when a getaway car arrived, one of them fired multiple rounds into the air as the suspects piled into the car and fled.

Officers gave chase in a brief pursuit that ended after the car stopped and one of the suspects tried to flee on foot.

The department says officers arrested that teenager and the other four and recovered a gun and the stolen items from the car.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.