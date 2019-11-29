Apparent Underground Vault Fire Temporarily Cuts Power at South Coast Plaza on Black Friday

An apparent underground electrical vault explosion took power out to parts of South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, leaving shoppers in the dark for almost two hours during the Black Friday rush.

Cellphone video shows flames and smoke shooting out of an underground vault shortly before 2 p.m. as a loud exploding sound is heard.

Firefighters and Southern California Edison crews responded to the shopping mall after the outage forced stores to close during one of the busiest holiday shopping days.

Online, shoppers at the mall reported not being able to pay for food and other items during the outage.

Power was restored at the mall by 4 p.m., a South Coast Plaza spokesperson told the O.C. Register.

No injuries were reported during the incident, the Costa Mesa Fire Department said.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire at the vault and no further details were available.

#CMFR responded to South Coast Plaza just before 2:00pm for a reported electrical vault explosion. @SCE is on scene working to fix the issue. No injuries reported & CMFR has cleared the scene. — Costa Mesa FD (@CMFD_PIO) November 29, 2019