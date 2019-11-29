× Atmospheric River Heads to Bay Area After Holiday Storm Leaves State Drenched, Blanketed in Snow

California is drenched or blanketed in snow after a powerful Thanksgiving storm.

Rain and snow showers are continuing in parts of the state Friday morning while skies are clearing elsewhere.

The storm turned Thanksgiving travel into a nightmare in some places, including the major mountain passes of Southern California.

Heavy snow produced massive gridlock Thursday night on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles.

Snow and poor visibility also forced repeated closures of Interstate 15 in Tejon Pass between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The respite will be short-lived in some parts of the state, including the San Francisco Bay area.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river taking aim at the bay region will bring rain and wind by Saturday and continue through Sunday, impacting returning holiday travelers.

Models suggest additional storm systems will bring periods of precipitation through the weekend into next week. Stay tuned for details! #cawx pic.twitter.com/wu5WnkhkGp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 28, 2019

Here are the 24 hour snowfall reports from around the region as of 8 am. A stronger storm system is expected to bring more precip to the Sierra & western NV Saturday afternoon – Monday. Hazardous travel is likely during this time, so plan accordingly. #NVWx #CAWx pic.twitter.com/BinBoJcU0K — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 27, 2019

Good morning from Kingvale! Current highway closures noted below:

– I-80 WB from Truckee to Nyack

– SR-20 EB/WB from Nevada City to the 80 junction

– SR-49 NB/SB from Downieville to Sattley pic.twitter.com/57npRO1tOt — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 27, 2019

Heavy snowfall with sporadic whiteout conditions in North Lake Tahoe. Take it slow and be aware of snow removal equipment. 🚜❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/5ChJiW6dfJ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 27, 2019