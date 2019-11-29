BREAKING: Man Detained After Several People Stabbed Near London Bridge

Atmospheric River Heads to Bay Area After Holiday Storm Leaves State Drenched, Blanketed in Snow

CHP released this photo of the Grapevine covered in snow on Nov. 27, 2019. The snow prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway through the area on Thanksgiving.

California is drenched or blanketed in snow after a powerful Thanksgiving storm.

Rain and snow showers are continuing in parts of the state Friday morning while skies are clearing elsewhere.

The storm turned Thanksgiving travel into a nightmare in some places, including the major mountain passes of Southern California.

Heavy snow produced massive gridlock Thursday night on Interstate 15 in Cajon Pass east of Los Angeles.

Snow and poor visibility also forced repeated closures of Interstate 15 in Tejon Pass between LA and the San Joaquin Valley.

The respite will be short-lived in some parts of the state, including the San Francisco Bay area.

Forecasters say an atmospheric river taking aim at the bay region will bring rain and wind by Saturday and continue through Sunday, impacting returning holiday travelers.

 

