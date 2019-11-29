Best Friends Animal Society in L.A. Offers Free Dog and Cat Adoptions on Black Friday

Instead of looking for deeply discounted gadgets this Black Friday, why not try finding a new best friend instead?

The Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles is having its own “doorbuster deal,” waving adoption fees for all dogs and cats on Friday.

Ready to commit to a new furry friend? The free pet adoptions are taking place from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at two locations: the Best Friends Lifesaving Center at 15321 Brand Blvd., in Mission Hills; and the NKLA Pet Adoption Center at 1845 Pontius Ave., in West L.A.

Normally, the adoption fee is $150 for a dog 6 months and younger, and $100 for those older than 6 months. Cats and kittens usually cost $25.

Also this weekend, L.A. Animal Services is offering a special for dogs and cats in need of good, loving fur-ever homes.

From Friday through Sunday, dogs will go for $52, while puppies can be purchased for $75. The fee for all cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a special grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, please join us at any of our six centers for reduced adoption fees for dogs and waived adoption fees for cats at our Black Friday Event. We can't wait to see everyone there! pic.twitter.com/RNFxBkVU0o — LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) November 27, 2019

Not sure if you’re ready to commit a pet? L.A. Animal Services is also offering short-term fostering opportunities — anything from a few hours to a couple of weeks — geared toward easing overcrowding at the shelters during the holidays.

The program will run at the city’s six shelters through Jan. 10, 2020.