Bodycam Video Shows Moment Oklahoma Deputy Rescues Toddler Who Fell From Moving Car

An Oklahoma cop is being lauded as a hero after his quick response saved a two-year-old girl that fell from a moving car.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy John Harris was conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle drove past and a little child fell from the car, hitting the ground.

The deputy runs towards the child and takes her to safety, bodycam video shows.

“As I scoop her up, she just looks up at me, and I’ll just never forget that face,” Harris said.

The child only suffered cuts and bruises from the fall.

Her mother was cited after admitting the girl was not buckled in a carseat at the time, authorities said.

Harris said he thinks he was just at the right place, at the right time.