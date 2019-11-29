Flipping the Script: Willa Ford’s Evolution From Pop Star to Interior Designer | Home Made

You likely may remember the single “I Wanna Be Bad”. It was the hit that put Willa Ford on the pop culture map in 2001 and catapulted the singer, actor and TV host into stardom. After a few years in show business, though, Willa Ford called it quits. Now, she’s back, but his time as a successful interior designer. So talented, in fact, that Scott Disick from Keeping Up With The Kardashians tapped her to join him on his new E! Docu-Series Flip It Like Disick. In this episode, Willa explains why she walked away from entertainment, how to decorate your home in a sustainable way, and the thrift shops where she finds hidden treasures in the LA area.

