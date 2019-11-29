× Judge Tosses Out AIDS Group’s Lawsuit Over Hollywood High-Rise Towers

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation claiming that the city’s approval of residential towers violates housing anti-discrimination laws — the latest in a string of legal defeats for the group.

Superior Court Judge Robert S. Draper ruled earlier this month in favor of the city of Los Angeles and real estate companies pursuing four high-rise developments in Hollywood, all of them on Sunset Boulevard, where AIDS Healthcare has its headquarters.

AIDS Healthcare had argued that the City Council’s approval of those projects would cause rents to go up, displacing longtime residents and violating housing laws aimed at protecting black and Latino residents. The judge concluded, however, that three of the projects would not require the demolition of any homes and said the fourth, the 950-unit Crossroads Hollywood project, would offer more than 100 units for very low-income families.

“There will be a net increase of 2,096 housing units, with 180 affordable housing units for low or very low income families, in a state suffering from an acknowledged housing crisis,” the judge wrote.

