Man Accused of Setting Fires at Downtown L.A. High-Rise Condo Complex

A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fires at a downtown Los Angeles high-rise condominium complex, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Metropolis condominium building, 877 block of Francisco Street, just after 11 p.m. Thursday, said Nicholas Prange, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews extinguished the flames on multiple floors in about 50 minutes, he said.

Firefighters were alerted of the fire after the building’s automatic sprinklers were set off, Prange said.

“The sprinklers kept the fires in check,” he said. “There was extensive water damage and mild to moderate fire damage.”

